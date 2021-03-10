Next snaps up 25 percent stake in British brand Reiss

Next has snapped up a 25 percent indirect interest in British upmarket womenswear retailer Reiss.

“Reiss is an outstanding brand with enormous potential and a first-class management team,” Next CEO said in a statement. “We are excited to see what can be achieved through the combination of Reiss’s exceptional product, marketing and brand building skills with NEXT’s Total Platform infrastructure.”

Upon completion of the deal, Next will make an equity investment of 33 million pounds and a debt investment of 10 million pounds, financed from its own cash resources, the company announced Wednesday.

The British retailer will then have the option to acquire an additional 26 percent interest at pre-agreed terms which would take Next’s holding to 51 percent. The option falls away after July 2022.