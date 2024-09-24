Next to launch new Seasons sub-site, snaps up shares in homeware brand

On the back of reporting a strong first half year, Next is continuing to emphasise its dominant place in the market with moves that hope to cement it in the luxury and homeware categories.

Among these, the British retailer announced the launch of a third-party marketplace site, Seasons, which builds on the brand’s efforts to prioritise labels that add value to its business.

Described as a “separate sub-site”, Seasons will particularly focus on “aspirational brands”, catering to the strong demand from customers that it said were “actively seeking out premium and luxury products”.

The site, which is scheduled to launch before Christmas 2024, will include labels that are not currently available on the Next e-commerce platform, including Rixo, Veja and Marc Jacobs.

In addition to this, Next has also snapped up a 16 percent stake in homeware and lifestyle brand Rockett St George, in a deal worth 800,000 pounds.

The move comes after a series of collaborations between the duo, with Next also looking to bolster its homeware offering. Following the acquisition, a director from Next will join Rockett St George’s board.

Co-founders and directors of the brand, Jane Rockett and Lucy St George, confirmed the news in a statement to Drapers, where they said: "By combining our passion for product design with Next's extensive retail presence, this acquisition allows us to merge our unique design approach with their broad reach, offering even more distinctive and expressive items for your home and wardrobe."