Next to open stores in India through new Myntra deal

British retail giant Next is building on its existing relationship with fashion e-commerce company Myntra as it looks to expand on its presence in India.

Through the deal, Next has handed over its distribution and management rights to Myntra Jabong Pvt. Ltd., which will be responsible for distributing the retailer’s range of products while scaling its omni channel presence in the region.

The B2B entity will also be setting up eight to ten Next-branded stores in key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, within the first couple of years of operations, through which it will offer a range of childrens, womens and mens apparel.

As such, Myntra said that it would be aiding the business in establishing a strong consumer base via independent third-party franchise partners and distributors.

Next first launched its solely online partnership with Myntra back in 2023 and has since “doubled in demand” while opening up the potential to expand and introduce its owned brands to the Indian market.

In a release, Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra, said the company was “thrilled to deepen [its] association with Next”, adding: “With a successful trajectory of growing Next online in India, our first year of working together has resulted in establishing the right product, audience and price fit in the country.

“With a strong playbook in exponentially building adoption for global brands ground-up, we are looking forward to unlocking the next phase of growth in the brand’s India scale-up journey.”