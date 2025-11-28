Nextil welcomes Maxum to capital structure, launches circular fashion vertical NextGreen

Madrid – Nextil Group continues its journey towards growth and improved profitability. The Spanish textile multinational has announced a new strategic agreement with US-based Maxum International Group. This binding partnership strengthens existing ties between the two companies. It guarantees support for the launch and growth of NextGreen, a new business unit specialising in circular fashion production services.

Nextil has announced the creation of NextGreen as part of its diversified business model. This independent business unit will be incorporated into the group's structure and balance sheets from the 2026 financial year. Nextil Group plans to unveil the specifics of this unit during the first quarter of that year. Official presentation events are scheduled with investors, press and strategic partners on both sides of the Atlantic, targeting both the Spanish and US markets.

Nextil describes the launch as a revolution for the textile sector. The company presents it as the first industrial solution globally to integrate complete circularity, natural dyeing and end-to-end production at a competitive scale. This new vertical will combine all circular industry processes within a single industrial ecosystem for the first time. Consequently, the Spanish textile company will market finished circular garments to its growing client base. The proprietary process covers everything from transforming recycled and natural fibres to manufacturing and distribution. Operations will adhere to the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) standards, recently updated regarding Guatemala. To reinforce sustainability, all garments developed by NextGreen will use natural dyeing technologies from Greendyes. Nextil acquired this natural and sustainable dye division fully in 2024.

“NextGreen is a new way of understanding the industry,” stated César Revenga, CEO of Nextil Group. “We unite recycling, natural dyeing with Greendyes technology and industrial competitiveness in a global model that no one can replicate.” He added that with its launch and subsequent scaling, “sustainability stops being aspirational to become real growth”. This benefits consumers, the environment and the textile group itself.

Agreement worth 200 million dollars

This growth strategy includes the new strategic agreement between Nextil Group and Maxum International Group. The companies previously formalised an exclusive production commitment in September for a minimum of 175 million dollars over five years, spanning 2025 to 2030. A binding agreement now supplements this for the launch and distribution of garments from Nextil's NextGreen unit.

Under the new agreement, Maxum will handle international distribution through its commercial network. Garments manufactured at Nextil's Guatemala plant for the NextGreen unit are covered by this deal. The contract is valued at a minimum of 200 million dollars over five years. Nextil highlights this as the largest individual contract in its history. It will consolidate operations for NextGreen and the Guatemala plant, positioning the country as a strategic hub within the CAFTA region. Maxum becomes the exclusive partner for clients it attracts to this production unit. However, this does not exclude Nextil from promoting development and providing services independently to other clients.

“The agreement establishes a model in which Nextil assumes the production and Maxum the commercialization,” explained the Spanish multinational. This focuses preferentially on the US, “opening the door to large retailers, e-commerce platforms, premium brands and entertainment groups”. Consequently, Nextil can offer the North American market circular, naturally dyed, traceable and price-competitive garments. This leverages the preferential tariff framework, the group's industrial experience and the zero-tariff scenario. These advantages will allow the company to “scale a sustainable production in millions of garments”.

“NextGreen will redefine the global standards of sustainable fashion, incorporating the most innovative and sustainable textiles of the sector,” noted Gary Peterman, CEO of Maxum International Group. He added that the agreement represents “a relevant impulse for the North American textile ecosystem, especially in the current regulatory context of the CAFTA region”. Production will be centralised in Guatemala. This allows Nextil to supply the US market via a closer, more sustainable and competitive supply chain.

Maxum enters Nextil capital

A significant aspect of the agreement involves Maxum entering Nextil's capital structure. Both parties agreed that Maxum will allocate 30 percent of royalties generated through this alliance to purchasing company shares on the Spanish continuous market.

“The royalties for Maxum will grow in function of the volume of the program,” stated the company. Maxum commits to reinvesting 30 percent of these royalties into Nextil shares. This mechanism reinforces “the commitment between both companies and their strategic alignment”. Meanwhile, Nextil reaffirms its dedication to developing the Guatemalan industrial fabric. This includes local employment generation, continuous training, equal opportunities and sustainable innovation linked to Greendyes technology. The result is a complete, circular and sustainable textile solution.