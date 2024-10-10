Nicolas Salado appointed managing director of ISIPCA and La Fabrique

Nicolas Salado has been appointed the new managing director of ISIPCA and La Fabrique, two schools within the fashion and luxury division of the chamber of commerce of Paris and the Île-de-France region (CCI Paris Île-de-France).

Founded fifty years ago by Jean-Jacques Guerlain, ISIPCA is a leading institution in the perfume, cosmetics, and flavourings industry. La Fabrique provides training for careers in fashion and visual merchandising.

The new director of these two establishments, Nicolas Salado, holds a master degree in marketing from Kedge Business School. He began his career as a product manager at Universal Music and then BMG, before becoming a business development manager at Microsoft Advertising.

New managing director for Paris fashion schools ISIPCA and La Fabrique

Following roles at eBay and AlloCiné, he co-founded the social media site Askeep.co and then the consultancy Bee & Green. In 2019, he joined Doctissimo and, three years later, became managing director of the Sup Santé campus.

Since 2022, he has been managing director of Élysées Marbeuf, a school specialising in beauty, luxury, and cosmetics.

In his new role, Nicolas Salado is committed to developing the acquisition of theoretical and practical knowledge to ensure student success of two of Paris' fashion and luxury schools.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation from French into English with the help of an AI-tool and editing by Veerle Versteeg.