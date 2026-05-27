Nigeria launches new programme to revive its cotton, textile and garment industry

The federal government of Nigeria has launched a new initiative to revitalize its cotton, textile, and garment (CTG) industry as it aims to reposition the sector as a hub for employment, industrial growth, and export competitiveness.

Also known as the National Cotton, Textile and Garment Industrial Transformation Programme (NCTG-ITP), the programme is said to be a practical implementation of the Nigerian Industrial Policy, as the country possesses the production capacity, skilled workforce, and market potential needed to rebuild its textile industry and reduce its dependence on imports while stimulating inclusive economic growth.

The first stage of the programme included a six-month pilot, during which 10,000 t-shirts were made in Nigeria, using locally sourced cotton. The results of the pilot showcase the country’s capacity to produce high-quality garments at competitive costs compared to imports.

“Our biggest challenge has not been finance or infrastructure alone, but coordination across the value chain,” said John Owan Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, during a working session regarding the programme earlier this month. He noted that the government is currently developing a stronger policy framework to support farmers, manufacturers, and investors through strategic partnerships with institutions, including the Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture.

With the potential to generate more than 1.5 million jobs, especially for women, Nigeria’s CTG sector could also sharpen the country’s position within the African Continental Free Trade Area, according to Dr. Chris Osa Isokpunwu, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. The new framework is designed to improve policy consistency, strengthen value chains, attract investment, and develop more opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises through technology adoption, skills development, and market access.

Development partners and financial institutions also backed the sector's revival. Bank of Agriculture MD Ayo Shotirin reaffirmed the bank's support for farmers and businesses across the CTG value chain, while UNIDO's Philbert Johnson said Nigeria's industrial transformation is within reach through stronger collaboration, investment, and steady policy support.