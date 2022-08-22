Nike and Adidas settle lawsuit over knitted footwear tech

An ongoing feud between sportswear giants Nike and Adidas over sneaker knit technology seems to have simmered for now, as the companies informed the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon they reached a private settlement.

While this is just one of the legal actions and patent infringement cases between the companies, the settled suit referred to Nike last December accusing adidas of infringement of its Flyknit technology, citing adidas launched its Primeknit sneakers less than six months after its own knitted shoe launch. Both shoe categories feature knitted uppers, which were novel at the time.

Reuters reported the lawsuit was settled but terms were not immediately available. In June this year adidas filed a suit against Nike in a Texas court, citing infringement of its Run Club andTraining Club exercise apps with Nike's SNKRS app.

Adidas previously lost a case against two Nike Flyknit patents at a U.S. appeals court in 2020.