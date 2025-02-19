Nike and Skims could spell a new future for athleisure

Nike and Skims have just unveiled a partnership that goes beyond a simple collaboration and will be a full-scale joint venture. The launch of NikeSkims, a completely new brand, signals a strategic bet by both companies on the ever-growing intersection of sportswear, shapewear, and lifestyle fashion. If successful, which is highly likely, this could reshape the way activewear is marketed and consumed, particularly by women, a demographic where Nike has struggled to dominate despite its global reach.

The move is notable not just for its ambition but also for the level of integration. Unlike previous high-profile collaborations in the industry—think Adidas x Ivy Park or Gucci x The North Face—NikeSkims is being positioned as a brand entity akin to Jordan, complete with its own leadership team and product vision. This signals a long-term commitment rather than a seasonal capsule collection.

Playing on each other's strengths

From a market perspective, the timing is sharp. Skims has built an enviable reputation in the shapewear and loungewear categories, tapping into a consumer base that prioritises both comfort and aesthetics. Nike, meanwhile, has faced challenges in perfecting its offering for the female customer, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that women often struggle to find the right fit in its traditional sportswear lines. The fusion of Nike’s performance credibility with Skims’ mastery of fit and comfort has the potential to address this gap in a way that neither company could achieve alone.

Financially, this venture places Skims in a stronger position for future growth, potentially making it an even more attractive acquisition target. While Nike has not signaled an intention to buy Skims outright, this partnership will undoubtedly intensify interest from other strategic investors. Importantly, Kim Kardashian and the Gredes retain a controlling stake in Skims, ensuring that any future negotiations will be on their terms.

NikeSkims is expected to launch this spring, with speculation pointing to a debut by April.