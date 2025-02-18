Nike and Skims launch joint sportswear brand NikeSkims

The US sporting goods giant Nike Inc. and the shapewear brand Skims, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, unveiled a joint project on Tuesday. The two companies want to launch the new sportswear label NikeSkims together. The range will include training clothes, shoes and accessories for women.

The label is set to celebrate its US premiere in spring

The first collection will be available this spring in selected stores and a separate section of the Nike online store. The label's global expansion is planned for 2026. New markets will then be opened up and distribution via wholesale partners will begin.

After initially considering a collaboration between Skims and one of Nike's corporate brands, Skims proposed developing a joint new brand, according to a statement.

With NikeSkims, Nike wants to appeal to a new female target group

Heidi O'Neill, President of Consumer, Product and Brand at Nike Inc., has high hopes for the project. "We are excited about the opportunity to build a new brand with NikeSkims and offer something new to the next generation of athletes," she said in a statement. "This partnership brings together the best of both brands and gives us an incredible opportunity to change the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation."

Nike also emphasized that the new brand offers the company a strategic opportunity to further drive its desired growth in the women's segment.