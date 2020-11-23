Nike announces 12 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend

Nike, Inc. has announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 0.275 cents per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B common stock. This, the company said in a statement, represents an increase of 12 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of 0.245 cents per share.

“Today’s announcement marks Nike’s 19th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts. This dividend increase reflects Nike’s financial strength and strong track record of returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in capabilities that will accelerate our digital transformation and fuel long-term profitable growth,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, Nike, Inc.

The company added that dividend declared is payable on December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 7, 2020.

Picture:Nike media resources