Nike announces leadership promotions

Nike has announced that effective as of March 13, Amy Montagne, currently VP/GM, APLA will transition to lead the women’s business as VP/GM women’s and Cathy Sparks, currently VP, Nike Direct, EMEA, will transition to lead the APLA geography as VP/GM, APLA.

The company announced that Whitney Malkiel, currently VP/GM Women’s, has decided to leave Nike.

“These changes will further build on our strengths and underscore our commitment to accelerate our women’s business, invest in our geographies, and further grow our top talent,” said Heidi O’Neill, president of consumer and marketplace in a release.

Montagne, the company said, is an 18-year Nike leader, most recently leading the Asia-Pacific Latin America geography. Previously she has held the roles of VP of global men’s, VP/GM, global categories. VP/GM, global women’s and VP/GM, global merchandising. She has also held positions of increasing responsibility in North America, running, women’s training and sportswear. Prior to joining Nike, Montagne held roles in allocation, planning and merchandising at Gap Inc., Mervyn’s and Walmart.

Sparks, the company added, is a 25-year Nike leader, most recently leading as VP, Nike Direct, EMEA where she has led the execution of CDA with the growth of digital and direct within an integrated Nike sport marketplace. Previously she has held the roles of VP/GM global Nike direct stores, VP Nike direct retail concepts, VP NA Nike stores, GM emerging markets DTC and GM Korea DTC. Sparks started at NikeTown Portland as a store athlete, and has held positions of increasing responsibility across four geographies and globally.