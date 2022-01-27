Nike announces new executive vice president, Ann Miller

Sportswear giant Nike has announced the promotion of Ann Miller to executive vice president and general counsel, effective February 17.

Miller, a 14 year veteran of the company, will succeed Hilary Krane, who has decided to retire after 12 years at the company.

In a statement, Nike’s president and CEO, John Donahoe, said on Miller’s appointment: “For more than 14 years, Ann has been a proven Nike leader who has made significant contributions to the company that helped extend our position as the world’s leading sports brand. Ann’s combination of executive leadership, passion and legal and business expertise makes her an ideal leader for such a critical role in the company.”

Prior to the new role, Miller held several roles at the company, including serving as its vice president, corporate secretary and chief ethics and compliance officer for six years.

In this role, Miller oversees all corporate governance and external reporting matters for Nike and its subsidiaries. She also leads the brand’s global ethics and compliance programme, as well as legal support for its supply chain.