Nike announces quarterly cash dividend

Nike, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 3, 2019.

The company recently announced that its fourth quarter revenue increased to 10.2 billion dollars, up 4 percent on a reported basis and 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis, while full year revenue rose to 39.1 billion dollars, up 7 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent on a currency-neutral basis, as strategic investments in innovation and digital drove global consumer demand led by Nike Direct in both periods. The company added that diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter were 62 cents, while diluted earnings per share for the full year was 2.49 dollars.

Picture:Nike media gallery