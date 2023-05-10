Nike appoints Maria Henry to its board of directors

Nike, Inc. has appointed Maria Henry to the company’s board of directors.

Henry, the company said in a release, was chief financial officer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from April 2015 through April 2022, and served as executive vice president and senior advisor of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from April 2022 until her retirement in September 2022.

“Maria’s strong global and financial leadership, as well as her strategic contributions across multiple industries, make her an outstanding addition to our board,” said Mark Parker, executive chairman of Nike, Inc.

Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Henry was executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Hillshire Brands Company, formerly known as Sara Lee Corporation, from 2012 to 2014. She was the chief financial officer of Sara Lee’s North American retail and foodservice business from 2011 to 2012.

Henry began her career at General Electric and has held various senior leadership positions since then, specifically across strategy and finance at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice portfolio companies including as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Culligan International, and senior finance roles in several technology companies.

In addition to joining Nike, Inc.’s board, Henry serves as a member of the board of directors of General Mills, Inc.