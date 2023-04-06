Nike appoints new chief communications officer

Sportswear giant Nike has named KeJuan Wilkins its new executive vice president, chief communications officer, succeeding Nigel Powell, who will be retiring this summer.

In the position, which will come into effect June 1, Wilkins has been tasked with leading all global corporate, consumer and employee communications for the company.

In a release, president and CEO of Nike, John Donahoe, who Wilkins will report directly to, said: “KeJuan is a best-in-class communications expert who is well poised to help lead us into Nike’s next growth phase.

“His knowledge, insights, and forward-thinking will be great assets to our executive leadership team.”

Wilkins is no stranger to Nike. In fact, the new member of the brand’s executive leadership team has been with the company for 17 years, most recently leading its global corporate and employee communications.

He has also previously led communications for Nike’s North America sector and the Jordan Brand.

Prior to joining the firm, Wilkens served in various positions within the athletic footwear industry and with the US basketball team New York Knicks.

On Powell’s departure, Donahoe added: “For the last 24 years, Nigel has been a visionary communicator leading and driving some of the biggest, most complex, and impactful moments for the brand.

“We thank him for his years of service to the business and wish him the very best in his retirement.”