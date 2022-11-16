Nike declares 11 percent increase in quarterly dividend

Nike, Inc. board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of 0.340 cents per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock.

This, the company said, represents an increase of 11 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of 0.305 cents per share.

“Today’s announcement marks Nike’s 21st consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts. This dividend increase illustrates the continued success of our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, as we invest in capabilities that are accelerating our digital transformation and fueling long-term profitable growth,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO, Nike, Inc.

The company added that the dividend declared is payable on December 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 5, 2022.