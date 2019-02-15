Nike declares quarterly cash dividend

Nike, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 4, 2019.

For its second quarter, the company said, revenues increased by 10 percent or 14 percent on currency neutral driven by strategic execution of the Consumer Direct Offense across all dimensions of the portfolio globally. Net income for the quarter rose by 10 percent from the same period last year, while diluted earnings per share for the quarter were 52 cents, an increase of 13 percent.

