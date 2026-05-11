Nike facing class action lawsuit over tariff refund allegations

Sportswear giant Nike is at the centre of a consumer-fronted class action lawsuit over allegations that it was withholding refunds on tariffs and raising prices.

In the lawsuit, filed with the US district court in Oregon, consumers claimed that Nike could "recover the same tariff payments twice – once from consumers through higher prices and again from the federal government through tariff refunds”.

The filing comes after a ruling from the Supreme Court determined that global tariffs imposed by President Trump last year were illegal, and that impacted companies were entitled to refunds as a result.

According to the suit, Nike had responded to the tariff increase by raising prices on a selection of products, including footwear and accessories, by two to ten dollars.

Those involved in the proceedings argued that Nike could pocket “significant” refunds as it had “no legally binding commitment” to return any tariff-related surcharges to customers.

The complaint stated: “Unless restrained by this court, Nike stands to recover the same tariff payments twice – once from consumers through higher prices and again from the federal government through tariff refunds.”

Nike is among a growing number of companies, such as EssilorLuxottica, the owner of Ray-Ban, facing similar lawsuits over claims regarding tariff refunds.

Nike is yet to comment publicly on its own lawsuit. The company’s fiscal quarter ended August 2026 is believed to be the last period that tariffs are expected to serve as a year-on-year headwind, management said in an investor call earlier this year.