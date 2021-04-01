Nike, Michael Jordan, and Jordan Brand open grant to help fight racism

In partnership with Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand, Nike has announced its Community Grants’ opening, aiming to provide 1 million dollars to organizations in the fight against racism.

The new grant program is part of a 10-year, 100 million dollar commitment to the Black community by focusing on social justice, education, awareness, and economic justice for all.

“Since announcing our commitment to the Black community in June of 2020, we’ve been focused on two things — action and impact,” stated Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand, in a press release.

“I’m excited about the impact these grants will have in local communities. We know that when we create positive change for the Black community, it benefits everyone.”

The Community Grants Program’s first cycle will open for 30 days beginning March 31, and organizations are invited to submit their applications to be considered.