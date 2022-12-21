Nike Q2 revenues increase by 17 percent

Revenues for Nike, Inc. increased 17 percent to 13.3 billion dollars compared to the prior year and were up 27 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

Revenues for the Nike brand, the company said, were 12.7 billion dollars, up 18 percent on a reported basis and up 28 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with strong growth across all geographies and channels.

Revenues for Converse were 586 million dollars, up 5 percent on a reported basis and up 12 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by double-digit growth in North America, partially offset by declines in Asia.

"Nike’s results this quarter are a testament to our deep connection with consumers," said John Donahoe, president and CEO, Nike, Inc. in a statement, adding, “Our growth was broad-based and was driven by our expanding digital leadership and brand strength.”

Nike Direct sales were 5.4 billion dollars, up 16 percent on a reported basis and up 25 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Nike brand digital sales increased 25 percent on a reported basis, or 34 percent on a currency-neutral basis, while wholesale revenues grew 19 percent on a reported basis and 30 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

The company added that gross margin decreased 300 basis points to 42.9 percent and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were 85 cents, up 2 percent.

Nike’s board of directors announced dividends of 480 million dollars this year, up 10 percent from the prior year.