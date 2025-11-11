Nike signs future deals with recycling partners Loop and Syre

Sportswear giant Nike has announced two multi-year partnerships with circular fabric suppliers Loop Industries and Syre, marking a further step in its commitment to circular materials. The announcements were made in separate press releases from the suppliers.

The agreement with Montreal-based Loop Industries is an offtake agreement. Nike has committed to purchasing the producer's 'Twist' polyester, a virgin-quality resin made from textile scrap. This will be produced in a facility currently under construction in India. Loop has already outlined the environmental benefits, which include up to 81 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions and an annual CO₂ saving of 418,600 tonnes.

Simultaneously, a new deal has been signed with Swedish recycler Syre, which is now a strategic partner for supplying Nike's recycled polyester across all its performance lines. Syre will manage these quantities through a global infrastructure, beginning with a factory in Vietnam scheduled for construction in 2027. The company uses a combination of used clothing and industrial textile waste as feedstock for its recycled fabrics. Previous major offtake agreements have been signed with H&M Group, GAP Inc., Houdini Sportswear, and Target.

For both recyclers, Nike is now strategically important for growth and scaling. Conversely, these deals allow Nike to reinforce its material strategy. It also positions the company as one of the first fashion producers to focus on circularity.