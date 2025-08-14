Nike sues former collaborator Edison Chen for breach of contract

Sportswear giant Nike has taken legal action against its former collaborator Edison Chen, the founder of the brand Clot. In a lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles’ federal district court, Nike requested to collect 126,615 dollars allegedly owed by Chen’s other company Juice for products it is said to have provided.

Little is currently known about the specific infringements Nike is alleging against Chen and Juice. Media outlets have currently only shared the case number – 2:25-cv-07447 – and the cause, Diversity-Breach of Contract.

Nike and Chen are yet to publicly comment on the filing.

The lawsuit comes over a year after Chen ended his relationship with Nike and moved to partner with the brand’s competitor, Adidas. The designer confirmed the partnership at a Clot show in 2024, WWD reported, where he revealed that the inaugural collection would be dubbed ‘Adidas Originals by Edison Chen’. Chen and Adidas have since announced three new releases this year.

The reason behind Hong Kong-based Chen and Nike ending their partnership was not clear at the time, however, reports had previously speculated that the collaboration had run its course. It had brought to an end a 20-year relationship between the duo, who had worked together on various shoe models before ending their alliance.