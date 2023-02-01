Nike sues Lululemon over alleged patent infringements

Nike is claiming Canadian athleisure giant Lululemon is infringing patents related to the use of textile and other structural designs of its footwear.

Nike alleges Lululemon’s Blissfeel, Chargfeel and Strongfeel sneakers are violating copyright and infringing its patents of its Flyknit technology.

Nike, which is seeking an undisclosed sum in damages and injunction on further infringement, filed the case in the New York District Court.

In a statement, a Lululemon company spokesperson said “Nike’s claims are unjustified, and we look forward to proving our case in court.”

Last year Lululemon launched footwear, which entered the market with great success. The company said demand for the products was far greater than its supply at the time.

The lawsuit comes a year after Nike sued Lululemon Nike for patent infringement pertaining its technology device Mirror fitness and other apps. Nike alleged that Lululemon infringed on six of Nike’s patent claims to certain “digital sport technologies.”