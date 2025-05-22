Nike to raise prices in the US amid tariffs

New York - American sportswear company Nike will increase prices on many items in the US on June 1, the group told AFP on Wednesday. It did not link this decision to any particular factor, but it comes amid new tariffs.

All children's products, items under 100 dollars, Air Force 1 trainers and Jordan-branded items that are not shoes are exempt.

For trainers currently priced between 100 and 150 dollars, the increase will be up to 5 dollars, while for those sold for more than 150 dollars, it will reach a maximum of 10 dollars.

“As part of our seasonal planning, we regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments,” the company said.

Nike manufactures the majority of its products in China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

In early April, Donald Trump imposed tariffs on all of the US’s trading partners. He suspended a portion of them a week later for 90 days, in order to reach trade agreements.

As it stands, most are still subject to 10 percent tariffs, with Chinese imports to the US subject to 30 percent tariffs.

When asked about the possible link between these price increases and tariffs, Nike explained that any variations in its prices were never linked to one factor in particular, but to a combination of elements.