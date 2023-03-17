NIQ launches Beauty Trailblazer Programme to support minority-owned brands

Market research and data analytics platform NielsenIQ (NIQ) has launched a new Beauty Trailblazer Programme to support minority-owned beauty brands through access to data sets.

The three-month programme is open to emerging brand leaders, with selected finalists to gain access to the platform’s data, as well as support from data professionals and mentorship from industry leaders.

In a release, the company said that it hopes participants will be able to “supercharge their business plans” through the programme, while also building brand awareness and growing their network.

Speaking on the initiative, Kymberly Graham VP, head of diversity initiatives at NIQ, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Beauty Trailblazer Programme and provide support to emerging minority-owned brands in the CPG industry.

“We believe that this programme will not only help these brands grow their businesses, but it will also bring diversity and equity to the industry.”

To be considered for the programme, brands must be minority-owned and generate less than 20 million dollars in annual sales.