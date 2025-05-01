NN.07 achieves record results as global expansion strategy pays off

Danish menswear brand NN.07 has reported its most successful financial year to date in 2024, posting significant growth across key performance indicators.

The Copenhagen-based label reported a 47 percent increase in operating profit (EBIT), a 28 percent rise in net profit, and a 16 percent growth in gross profit compared to the previous year. The report also highlights a notable revenue increase, attributed to growing demand and a successful expansion strategy. However, the company discloses these financial results solely in percentage terms, without providing absolute figures.

"We have spent the last few years strengthening our brand internationally, and we are now beginning to see it pay off. Store openings in New York and London have significantly bolstered our position, making the US our largest market. At the same time, we are seeing strong growth in the UK, DACH, and Benelux regions," said Anders Rahr, CEO of NN.07.

While the majority of NN.07’s revenue now derived from markets outside Scandinavia, the company reiterates its strategic commitment to its Scandinavian heritage by sustaining local investments.

"The momentum we have built together with our team and partners gives us the confidence to raise our ambitions—both globally and locally. We are focused on new markets and store openings in the coming years," Rahr added.

Founded in 2007, NN.07—short for "No Nationality"—was born out of a desire to create menswear that transcends borders. What started with a single pair of chinos has grown into a global menswear brand represented by over 600 premium retailers worldwide, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, and Le Bon Marché.