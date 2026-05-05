NN.07 reports continued “global momentum” in 2025

Copenhagen-based menswear brand NN.07 has reported a “strong” 2025, as the momentum it has built over the past years continues to show across all markets.

In a statement, NN.07 said sales increased by 18 percent in 2025, compared to 2024, while adjusted EBITDA came in at 7 million euros, despite what it calls a “demanding cost environment” and its continued investments in international expansion.

Anders Rahr, chief executive of NN.07, said: "What makes us proud is that this result is not driven by one thing. It reflects the strength of the team, the product, our partners and the brand momentum we are seeing.

“The momentum we have been building is starting to show. We are still early in our international journey, and the focus remains the same: building a global brand city by city and creating future classics that people come back to.”

NN.07 London store Credits: NN.07

NN.07, which stands for No Nationality, was founded in 2007 and has become known for its premium, wearable staples, including the ‘Simon 1000’ chino that helped launch the brand, as well as the ‘Theo’, a durable cotton-blend twill chino, and the ‘Gael’ jacket that Jeremy Allen White wore as Carmy in the TV show The Bear.

It has built on the buzz of what it calls its “future classics,” to expand internationally in key markets, with branded spaces and flagship stores in cities such as Copenhagen, London and New York, strengthening the brand’s global presence.

Alongside its freestanding stores, NN.07 is also available in more than 600 premium retailers worldwide, including Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Liberty, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Fred Segal, Printemps, and Mr Porter.