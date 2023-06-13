Nobis announces joint venture to expand in China

Luxury Canadian outerwear brand Nobis has announced a joint venture with Chinese multi-brand fashion group ShenZhen Ellassay Fashion Co., Ltd to expand in the region as part of its global expansion plans.

In a statement, both companies said that the strategic alliance would “combine Nobis' innovative, high-quality, functional outerwear with Ellassay's deep knowledge of the Chinese market, renowned distribution network, and distinguished brand-building capabilities”.

Nobis will join Ellassay's current brand portfolio, including Self-Portrait, Iro, Laurèl and Ed Hardy. Robin Yates, vice president and co-founder of Nobis, said: "Nobis and Ellassay share a passion and commitment to deliver top-tier technical fashion lifestyle collections in the outerwear category and beyond.

“This partnership is a testament to our shared values and expertise. We are very excited to now be working together with Ellassay to further elevate the Nobis brand within the ever-evolving international fashion marketplace.”

The joint venture will spearhead Nobis's brand development and operations within China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and see the opening of Nobis' first physical retail locations within China to help Nobis’ growth in the region.

Kevin Au-Yeung, president and co-founder of Nobis, added: "Collaboration is the catalyst that propels brands to new heights; this partnership between Ellassay and Nobis will form the foundation of our brand's presence and growth in China.”