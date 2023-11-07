Nobody’s Child launches seasonal rental pop-up

Womenswear label Nobody’s Child is taking to the party season with the launch of an integrated rental service established alongside specialised technology company Zoa.

The partnership will allow customers to hire from a curated selection of 19 pieces via the brand’s own website, with items catering to both brides and bridesmaids, as well as more casual occasions.

In a release, Nobody’s Child said the initiative built on its sustainability approach, contributing to its mission to make responsible fashion accessible on a wider scale.

In order to participate, customers will now be able to click on a ‘rent’ button via the product pages of certain items – an addition that it claimed it was one of the first brands to feature – where they can opt to hire a piece for a minimum of five days, with prices starting at 15 pounds.

Speaking on the offering, Jody Plows, chief executive officer of Nobody’s Child, said: “Following the success of Nobody’s Child on Hirestreet, we’re delighted to integrate Zoa into our own platform to provide a seamless experience for our consumers.

“Having the option to rent direct from nobodyschild.com is an exciting innovation, and another step in providing women across the UK with responsible and affordable fashion.”

Nobody’s Child first stepped into rental with Zoa’s sister company Hirestreet back in 2021, at the same time as its partner firm and investor Marks & Spencer.