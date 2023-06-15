Nobody’s Child to expand into US, plans EU and MEA expansions

Womenswear brand Nobody’s Child has announced its expansion into the US market through new online partnerships with Anthropologie and Nordstrom.

The brand, which is part owned by Marks & Spencer, will begin the move from summer 2023.

In addition, the label also said it was planning “imminent” expansions into further markets in Europe, including in Germany, Finland and Italy, and the Middle East, where it stated that it had seen an “increased interest”.

In the region, the brand revealed openings in Dubai and Kuwait were to come in July 2023, expanding its customer base wider afield.

The announcements build on similar expansions made towards the end of 2022, when Nobody’s Child entered the Australian market via a capsule collection offered across 20 Myer’s stores.

Its expansion into the US also closely follows the news that the brand had received fresh funding from Marks & Spencer to support such growth and back its efforts over the summer months.

The department store retailer first acquired a 27 percent stake in Nobody’s Child in 2021 as part of its third-party brands strategy, and has since seen the label become one of Marks & Spencer’s top selling brands, with revenues more than quadrupling via both owned channels and third-party brand partners.

In a release, Jody Plows, CEO of Nobody’s Child stated: “Expanding the Nobody’s Child offering globally to new territories is a really exciting moment for the brand as we reach new consumers in the US, UAE and Australia.

“We are excited to be able to share our sustainable ethos with a new consumer, and can’t wait to see how the markets respond to our responsible collections.”