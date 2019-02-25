Non-chargeable Timex watches will soon allow wearers to make online payments

Timex Group is partnering up with Hong Kong-based Tappy Technologies to enable its watches to make mobile payments via Visa and Mastercard. Even non-chargeable devices will be able to be “tokenized”. The video below explains how it works:

“This new product will allow brands to combine the worlds of fashion and technology to provide consumers with quick, easy and convenient ways of making secure payments, enabling a future where everyday wearables could eventually replace the credit card”, read the statement.

Brian Pemberton, Group VP Advance Products at Timex Group, said in the same statement that the “tokenized” watches will soon be sold globally. Price points and launch dates were not yet disclosed.