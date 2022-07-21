Nordstrom announces appointment of two senior executives

Nordstrom, Inc. has announced the appointment of two new senior executive leaders.

The company said in a release that Deniz Anders was promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing officer, and Nina Barjesteh, a senior executive at Dick's Sporting Goods, will join the company as president, Nordstrom Product Group.

"Deniz is a proven leader with the ability to drive integrated marketing strategies and plans to grow the business and connect with customers in meaningful ways across all channels and touchpoints" said Ken Worzel, chief customer officer at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom promotes Deniz Anders to SVP and chief marketing officer

In her new role, the company added, Anders will lead all marketing efforts on behalf of the company, including brand programs, digital marketing, creative strategy and corporate affairs. Anders has been with the company for 22 years, most recently serving as vice president of marketing.

Anders steps into the role previously held by Scott Meden, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Nina Barjesteh to join as president, Nordstrom Product Group

Barjesteh joins Nordstrom from Dick's Sporting Goods, where she served as senior vice president of product development and design, leading the strategy, management, and execution of the company's product development organisation.

"Nina's experience leading and transforming private label businesses will position us to take full advantage of this growth opportunity, and to continue building Nordstrom Made products that put our customers first through design, quality, and value," said Pete Nordstrom, the company’s president and chief brand officer.

Prior to joining Dick's, she served as chief merchant of Rue 21, and spent 20 years at Target Corporation in various roles including vice president general merchandise manager women's apparel, vice president merchandise manager kids, and vice president apparel and accessories branding.