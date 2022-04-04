Nordstrom announces senior leadership changes

Nordstrom, Inc. has announced the retirements of Scott Meden, chief marketing officer (CMO), and Geevy S.K. Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack. The company also announced the appointments of Ken Worzel and Jamie Nordstrom to the newly created roles of chief customer officer and chief stores officer, respectively.

The company said in a statement that throughout his 37-year career at Nordstrom, Meden has driven meaningful growth and value creation as general merchandising manager of shoes, president of Nordstrom Rack and, most recently, as CMO.

The company added that Thomas has likewise made significant contributions to the company during his 39-year tenure, which includes overseeing the growth of Nordstrom Rack's sales from approximately 1.4 billion dollars to 4.8 billion dollars.

"Scott has been a selfless leader who always put our customers and our people at the centre of everything we do. Geevy has been a dynamic force and helped create the close-knit culture for which Nordstrom is known. We're a better company because of their leadership and are grateful for their many years of outstanding service," said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom, Inc.

The company further said that by centralising the customer strategy under one leader and consolidating responsibility for store operations across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, these expanded roles will better align operational oversight with the company's Closer to You strategy, which remains focused on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

As chief customer officer, Worzel, Nordstrom said, will be responsible for the company's customer strategy across all touchpoints and will oversee the company's digital platforms, including e-commerce, digital operations, marketing, credit and the Nordy Club loyalty program.

Since 2019, Worzel has served as chief operating officer. Previously, he served as executive vice president, strategy and development, and chief digital officer. Worzel will continue to report to Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc.

As chief stores officer, Jamie Nordstrom will now oversee operations strategy and execution for Nordstrom Rack as an expansion of his current responsibilities as president, Nordstrom stores, a role he has held since 2014. Jamie Nordstrom has held leadership positions across several areas of the business, including merchandising, store operations, Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com. He will report to Pete Nordstrom.

"This new leadership structure is reflective of a natural evolution that comes directly from our focus to serve customers better across all channels and banners. It also leverages the experience of two very talented leaders, Ken Worzel and Jamie Nordstrom," added Erik Nordstrom.