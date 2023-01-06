Nordstrom appoints Atticus Tysen to its board of directors

Nordstrom, Inc. has announced the appointment of Atticus Tysen to its board of directors, effective January 3, 2023.

Tysen, the company said in a release, has more than three decades of engineering and information security experience.

"Atticus is a proven leader with decades of experience in the technology and cybersecurity space. His background will add to the diversity of experience already represented across our board and help us hone an increasingly important area of focus for the retail industry," said Brad Tilden, chairman of the Nordstrom board.

In his current role as senior vice president of product development, chief information security and fraud prevention officer for Intuit, Tysen is responsible for the applications supporting the company's core IT functions as well as its cybersecurity and fraud prevention operations.

Previous roles at the company include senior vice president and chief information officer, vice president of product development for Intuit's financial management solutions group, director of new technology and head of the company's intellectual property protection program.

Prior to joining Intuit, Nordstrom added, Tysen was vice president of engineering at Aveo, Inc. where he set overall technical direction and led teams to build and deliver proactive technology support and messaging systems for personal computer manufacturers.

Previously, he worked as a software engineering manager at OCTel and Apple. Tysen earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stanford University.