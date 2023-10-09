Nordstrom appoints new chief human resources officer

American department store chain Nordstrom has announced its new chief human resources officer to be Lisa Price, who will step into the role from November 6.

She joins the company from Domino’s Pizza, where she had served in the same position, as well as executive vice president from August 2019.

She had further spent 20 years at Starbucks, where she had been credited with supporting the company’s growth and global expansion through various human resources roles.

Price had previously been a member of Nordstrom’s human resources team in the past, with a tenure spanning 2015 to 2019, during which time she was most recently senior vice president of human resources.

In her returning role at the group, Price has been tasked with supporting all aspects of the division, including recruitment, retention, diversity, inclusion and total rewards.

In a release, Erik Nordstrom, CEO of the firm, said: "With nearly three decades of experience driving and creating culture for large global organisations and previous experience working at Nordstrom, Lisa understands that the success of our business starts with our people.

"Great customer service begins with a great employee experience, and I'm confident that Lisa's expertise will be an asset to our team. We look forward to welcoming her back to Nordstrom."