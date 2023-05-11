Nordstrom names Cathy Smith CFO

Department store group Nordstrom has announced the appointment of Cathy Smith as its chief financial officer, effective May 29.

In the role, Smith will be tasked with overseeing the financial planning, accounting, tax internal audits and investor relations of the company, among other things.

She joins Nordstrom from Bright Health Group, where she has served as chief financial and administrative officer since 2020.

Speaking on her appointment, Erik Nordstrom, CEO of the company, said: "Cathy is a proven and well-respected leader with more than 30 years of financial leadership experience.

"With her impressive record delivering business results at blue chip brands and deep expertise navigating a complex retail environment, we're confident she will be an excellent addition to our team and will help us achieve our growth priorities."

Prior to Bright Health, Smith also worked as the CFO for Target Corporation, where she was credited with achieving double-digit revenue growth over her five years at the retail firm.

She has also served in the same position at the likes of Walmart International, Gamestop, and Textron, and has previously been director for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Smith succeeds Michael Maher, Nordstrom’s interim CFO, who had informed the company of his intention to leave to “pursue other opportunities”.

Maher will remain with the firm until June 16 to help facilitate the transition.

In a release, Smith commented: "Nordstrom is an iconic brand with a relentless focus on customers.

"Keeping the customer at the centre of business decisions is key for long-term success. I look forward to working alongside the talented Nordstrom team to drive growth and profitability and to deliver for our customers."