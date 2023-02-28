Nordstrom partners with The Folklore Group to diversify brand assortment

Department store retailer Nordstrom has announced a new partnership with The Folklore Group in a bid to expand and diversify its brand assortment.

The deal will see the US chain utilise The Folklore Connect platform, an e-commerce tool that aids in the identification of fashion and lifestyle brands founded by Black, Latinx, Asian and other people of colour, as well as brands based in emerging markets.

Nordstrom will also invite its own brand partners to join the platform in order to increase their visibility in the wider industry.

In a release, Brian Roberts, vice president of brand programmes at the retailer, said: “Nordstrom has a long history of curating new and emerging brands to offer an ever evolving and relevant product assortment for our customers.

“They expect that we deliver a sense of inspiration and discovery with high-quality products from diverse brands.

“We are grateful for our partnership with The Folklore Group, which provides us with additional resources to discover and connect with new-to-Nordstrom brands in support of our ambitions to address marketplace equity.”

Nordstrom will be the largest retailer to partner with The Folklore Group since its founding in 2018, as well as to implement its software platform, which it launched in 2022 following the closing of a 1.2 million dollar funding round.

Through the site, the organisation looks to help sustainable brands manage and scale their wholesale businesses with a marketplace that allows retailers to discover and shop their collections.