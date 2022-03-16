Nordstrom Rack appoints three senior executives to drive growth

At its recent earnings call, Nordstrom, Inc., discussed the momentum and the progress made to date at Nordstrom Rack. The company said that Rack’s focus includes expanding offerings of the brands under its portfolio, sourcing from new vendors and creating a more efficient and optimised supply chain network.

To achieve these goals, Nordstrom Rack has announced three new leadership appointments. The company said in a release that Nancy Mair has joined as senior vice president, Rack merchandising, Kelley Wotton-Gantner as vice president, divisional merchandise manager and Stacy Lippa as vice president, Rack supply chain.

“Nancy, Kelley and Stacy each bring extensive off-price retail experience to important areas of our Rack business, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the team,” said Geevy Thomas, president, Nordstrom Rack.

The company added that Mair will help develop and execute the Rack merchandise strategy across both Nordstrom Rack stores and NordstromRack.com. Mair previously worked at Burlington Stores for 26 years, where she began as an intern and ultimately served as SVP/GMM of multiple merchandising areas.

Most recently, she started her own consulting company working with private equity, global retailers and wholesalers, specifically focused on formulating and improving off-price strategies. In addition to her consulting work, Mair is an adjunct professor at Fashion Institute of Technology in the Fashion Business Department.

Wotton-Gantner joined Nordstrom in September 2020 as senior director, merchandising with a focus on the price conscious consumer. In March, she will shift into her new role leading a broader scope of buying for Nordstrom Rack. With more than 24 years of experience, Wotton-Gantner is a merchandising leader with experience in strategic planning, revenue and profit generation and vendor relations. Prior to Nordstrom, she held leadership roles at a variety of off-price retailers including Macy’s Backstage, Beall’s Inc., TJX Companies and Bob’s Stores.

Lippa, the company further said, will work across the organisation to drive store growth by aligning stakeholders and resources to support Rack supply chain needs. Lippa joins Nordstrom with 19 years of experience, most recently leading the distribution and fulfilment networks at Five Below.

Before that, she spent 17 years at Target in various leadership roles across imports, transportation, replenishment, distribution and food supply chains. She is a member of the Council on Competitiveness.