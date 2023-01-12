Not on the High Street reportedly considering redundancies as demand declines

Not on the High Street is said to be mulling a number of job cuts amid the ongoing decline in demand for online shopping.

The online marketplace has reportedly warned its staff that it is planning to cut jobs in response to falling consumer confidence triggered by the cost-of-living crisis.

In a memo seen by The Telegraph, Not on the High Street CEO Leanne Rothwell was reported to have written to the company’s sellers, with the letter citing that in the past 12 to 18 months the retailer had “made significant progress to define and build” its proposition and evolve the brand.

Rothwell added that the business would continue aiming to deliver its “ambitious strategy” but will need to “ensure it is structured to mobilise for success”.

She continued: “Over the next few weeks I will be working with our teams to organise ourselves differently. The shape of the business will change in some areas and it is likely that a number of people will leave the business.”

Not on the High Street joins a slew of similar businesses making a series of job cuts in light of the current financial pressures surrounding the UK.

Online retailers Asos and Boohoo are among those considering similar moves, both of which were reportedly mulling around 100 job cuts across various departments.