Nottingham brand enters London market with dedicated showroom

Contemporary menswear brand Universal Works has launched its first dedicated showroom in London’s Camden Town as part of its rapid growth.

In a release, David Keyte, joint owner of Universal Works, said: “We wanted to provide our UK retailers with a larger space to view our collections each season and, after finding this space, we knew we needed to secure the property quickly.”

The Nottingham-based fashion brand, which launched in 2009, currently operates three standalone stores, with its new Holborn showroom, located on Emerald Street, established to display its seasonal collections to buyers.

“Universal Works is currently going through rapid growth and this new showroom complements that building momentum,” said Paul Hinchliffe, legal director of Nelsons, the law firm who advised on the brand’s property deal.

On the location, Hinchliffe continued: “The building boasts an interesting history in itself, being a refurbished printworks, and has been used as a showroom previously. The location will be a crucial part of accelerating the brand’s growth, so it has been a pleasure to play a part in the company’s next steps.”