Oasis and Warehouse Group acquires The Idle Man

The Oasis and Warehouse Group has acquired The Idle Man, a British online menswear fashion brand, for an undisclosed sum, marking the company’s entry into menswear. The company said that The Idle Man was launched in 2014, by Oliver Tezcan, a former Asos.com menswear buyer. He will continue to manage the label and will now report to group CEO, Hash Ladha.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ladha, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Oliver and the team at The Idle Man to the group. We can bring scale to The Idle Man’s proposition as well as infrastructure support, and the brand allows us to tap into the growing demand for fashionable menswear through a credible and well-established brand.”

The Idle Man curates several men’s brands as well as its own brand ‘The Idle Man’ under which has three labels: Idle Projects, the premium label; The Idle Man, the fashion label; and ‘T.I.M’, the basics label. All three are designed and sourced in their Shoreditch, London HQ.

“Ever since The Idle Man was established in 2014, our premise of delivering a stylish, affordable and curated menswear offer has been at our core. This is the start of a very exciting journey for us, we will now have a platform from which we can scale up, attract new customers and develop our own brand wholesale proposition and international business,” added Tezcan.

