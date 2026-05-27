Okaïdi (IDKIDS) announces 290 job cuts and 60 store closures in France

French children's ready-to-wear brand Okaïdi announced a reorganisation plan this Tuesday, May 26. The plan could lead to up to 290 job cuts in France and the closure of 60 stores. This marks a new stage in the restructuring undertaken by the IDKIDS group since it was placed in receivership last February.

According to RTL, citing AFP, the plan aims to refocus the brand's French network on its best-performing points-of-sale, with implementation expected in the second half of 2026. Okaïdi currently employs approximately 2,000 staff in France. The brand generates nearly 300 million euros in turnover in the French market, out of a global total of around 600 million euros, also according to RTL.

In a statement reported by several media outlets, management cited a “sustainably degraded environment” to justify this reorganisation project. This phrase reflects the reality that the entire children's market economy is under threat.

Market weakened by demographics and second-hand fashion

Okaïdi specifically mentions the declining birth rate and the persistent pressure on families' purchasing power. The brand also highlights the rise of second-hand fashion, which has become a particularly significant consumption channel in the world of childrenswear.

This segment is facing a more rapid transformation than the rest of the textile industry. Children's clothes are worn for short periods and easily re-enter circulation, naturally fuelling the pre-loved market which captures a growing share of purchases. Adding to this evolution is the competition from ultra fast-fashion, which continues to drive prices down.

For a brand historically positioned in the mid-range, the equation is becoming more complex. It must maintain a dense physical network, absorb high fixed costs and preserve margins in a contracting market.

Restructuring that goes beyond Okaïdi alone

The plan announced on May 26 is part of a broader framework. According to Les Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace, the Lille Métropole commercial court placed several entities of the IDKIDS group into receivership in early February. These include Okaïdi, Obaïbi, Oxybul and the logistics platform IDLOG.

The procedure, which affects approximately 2,000 jobs in France, was intended to give the group an observation period to restructure its operations and adapt its business model to a more challenging environment.

Tuesday's announcement thus marks the transition from a judicial protection phase to a more operational one, with concrete decisions on the brand's commercial and social scope.

Mid-range textile crisis

The case of Okaïdi illustrates the broader difficulties faced by many French ready-to-wear brands positioned in the mid-range.

As La Gazette France pointed out when the group was placed in receivership, the market is experiencing a polarisation phenomenon. Premium players retain a more resilient customer base, while low-cost brands and ultra-digital platforms capture budget-conscious spending. In between, historical brands are seeing their position weaken.

In childrenswear, this pressure is further accentuated by a structural factor rarely mentioned in adult textiles: demographic contraction, which mechanically reduces the size of the market.

With approximately 335 stores in France, Okaïdi remains one of the main players in the sector. The announcement of this plan confirms that the difficulties in textile retail are no longer merely cyclical. They reflect a deeper shift in consumer habits, driven by budget-conscious choices, the rise of the pre-loved market and new forms of competition.