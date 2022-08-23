Old Navy drops first Fifteen Percent Pledge collection

Old Navy has revealed an expansion of its Project We series with a collection of graphic tees designed by diverse artists.

The drop comes as part of a partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit that has already partnered with brands within Gap Inc., and will aim to support artists breaking into the retail industry in the US.

Alongside the initiative, the retailer has also announced that it will be donating 500,000 dollars to the nonprofit to back its support of Black creative entrepreneurs.

The first of the series kicked off with works by Brazilian artist Camila Rosa and Brooklyn-based Shanée Benjamin. Toronto’s Benny Bing will be further added to the line up in October.

Throughout 2023, the duo will continue to release a series of t-shirts by a curation of artists from historically marginalised communities.

In a release, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Aurora James, said she knows firsthand how artists and designers from marginalised groups have been excluded from business opportunities.

James added: “This project gives artists a chance to increase their visibility as business owners and social impact leaders. The partnership will also support the Pledge’s efforts to expand access and opportunity for Black creatives, and take us another step closer to building a more equitable retail industry.”