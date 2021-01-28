Oliver Timm joins Hugo Boss as Chief Sales Officer

Effective January 1, Oliver Timm, 49, has joined Hugo Boss Ag as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). In his role, the company informed, he is responsible for delivering a premium shopping experience for Hugo Boss customers across all consumer touch-points − from retail and wholesale to ecommerce.

The company added that among his top priorities will be the implementation of a best-in-class omni-channel environment for Hugo Boss, designed to offer a seamless, perfectly meshed brand experience to customers worldwide. In this context, the digitalization of the company’s distribution activities will be a key factor in its success. This includes the further expansion of the group’s own e-commerce activities with a particular focus on developing the online store hugoboss.com into a true digital flagship store and applying a full mobile-first approach.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of Hugo Boss and tap the full potential of our brands in the years to come”, said Oliver Timm.

In addition to serving existing loyal customers, the brands will renew their focus on younger consumers, such as Gen-Z or the Millennials, and Hugo Boss plans to put a strong emphasis on further driving casualization across various product categories. This will also be reflected at the company’s numerous points of sale across the globe, with adjusted product offerings and modern store concepts. To enable a holistic and consistent execution across all relevant areas, Oliver Timm is responsible for the Group’s global own retail, wholesale and e-commerce activities.

Starting in 1998, Timm has held various management positions at PVH, including managing director for the German market from 2005 to 2014. In 2016, he assumed the position of chief commercial officer at PVH Europe, playing an instrumental role in driving commercial strategies in the EMEA region across all distribution channels. Over the past 20 years, he has worked side-by-side with Daniel Grieder, who will join Hugo Boss as Chief Executive Officer on June 1, 2021.

Picture credit:Hugo Boss media centre