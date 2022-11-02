Olivier Germain appointed chief executive of Claudie Pierlot

SMCP, the fashion group which includes Sandro and Maje, has appointed Olivier Germain as chief executive officer of its Claudie Pierlot brand, effective immediately.

Germain joins the affordable luxury label from New Guards Group, owner of Off-White, Ambush and Heron Peston, where he served as chief product officer. Prior to that, he held the same role at the French fashion house Balmain. He has also worked for luxury brands including Tom Ford, YSL, Dior and Alexander McQueen.

Commenting on the appointment, Isabelle Guichot, chief executive of SMCP, said in a statement: “I am very pleased to welcome Olivier to the SMCP executive committee as CEO of Claudie Pierlot.

“Over the course of his career in fashion, Olivier has acquired a unique expertise in this industry, a strategic vision and leadership which are major assets for Claudie Pierlot’s expansion at a key moment in its history, as the brand will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024. I would like to join the entire SMCP team in wishing him every success in his new position.”

Germain added: “I am delighted to join the SMCP group and Claudie Pierlot at a pivotal moment in its history. The 40th anniversary of the brand in 2024 will be an opportunity to accelerate its development by bringing together key elements and the values bequeathed by its founder.

“I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot and the Board of Directors of SMCP Group for their trust in me to write this new chapter for the Claudie Pierlot brand together.”