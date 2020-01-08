Olymp manages to increase turnover despite market weakness

Germany-based Olymp Bezner KG has said in a statement that the company succeeded in increasing its revenues in the past financial year, despite challenging market conditions. As of the December 31, 2019, the manufacturer of shirts, knitwear, sweatwear and accessories posted sales of 268 million euros (299 million dollars) in 2019, an increase of under 1 percent compared to the previous year. The company said that its workforce increased by a further 32 people to a total of 920 employees.

Commenting on the annual trading update, Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp Bez-ner KG, said: “Market conditions in the textile industry, which have been strained for years, intensified further in the past 2019 financial year. In view of saturated markets and apparel consumption, which is characterised by enormous price sensitivity, sales opportunities for fashion goods have really been squeezed. Thanks to some far-sighted corporate planning, a consistent quality philosophy and sound business management, we’ve fortunately been able to successfully counter these adverse market conditions once again.”

The company added that starting with the spring 2020 collection, the company will further utilize brand ambassador Gerard Butler’s star appeal across all its products, in parallel with the new brand statement: “My style. My statement.”

The company further said that Olymp is also taking a clear position in terms of corporate responsibility. While the medium-sized company was able to completely offset its green-house gas emissions for the year 2018 at its headquarters in Bietigheim-Bissingen, taking employee mobility into account, and thus could achieve complete climate neutrality at the site.

Additionally, Maerz Muenchen KG, based in the Munich, a part of the Olymp Bezner group since 2010 having 110 employees in Germany and over 300 staff at its own knitwear factory in Hungary, achieved a turnover of 31.1 million euros (34.6 million dollars) in 2019, an increase of 4 percent compared to the previous year. The Olymp Bezner Group therefore recorded a cumulative total turnover of 299.1 million euros (333.5 million dollars) in 2019.

Picture credit:Olymp Bezner Group