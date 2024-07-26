Olympic Games: National Clothing Federation demands financial compensation

On the morning of the opening of the Paris Olympics, the unease of retailers in the city is palpable: barriers in all directions, blocked roads, QR codes to cross the “grey zone” (impossible to obtain in a short time), consumers cancelling their visit at the last minute, and more.

It is in this context that the National Clothing Federation (FNH) is calling for the creation of a solidarity fund for independent traders in the clothing sector, in areas impacted by limited access due to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

According to the FNH, those located in the SLIT zone (anti-terrorist protection perimetre) have no choice but to close and put staff on technical unemployment, until July 26, 2024. To justify the merits of this request, the FNH cites a study carried out by the Centre for Sports Law and Economics (CDES), unveiled in May 2024, estimating the economic impact of the JOP in the Paris region at nearly 9 billion euros over the period 2018-2034.

The Federation calls for close collaboration with public authorities to trigger a solidarity fund

"We are asking for this help for our businesses, but it seems right to us to show solidarity with all Parisian traders and those in other cities that are hosting events and whose area is directly impacted by security measures," explained Pierre Talamon, president of the FNH, in the press release.

And to recall the unfavorable conditions for independent trade represented by the FNH (i.e. 30,300 multi-brand and single-brand stores and a turnover of 11.9 billion euros): capricious spring weather which slowed down sales for the spring-summer 2024 season, an unstable political situation and purchasing power inversely proportional to the increase in charges.

"We hope that when the Games open, the city centres will come back to life," added Pierre Talamon. "But today, in some areas of central Paris, access requires authorisation or is barricaded, transport is closed or diverted, Parisians have fled the Olympic Games or gone on holiday, tourists have not yet arrived. So much so that shopkeepers no longer see anyone! The right bank - left bank corridor running along the Seine from west to east reminds us of the curfew times during the Covid crisis."