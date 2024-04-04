Omnes achieves B-Corp status, establishes partnership with The Seam

Contemporary fashion label Omnes has announced that it has achieved B-Corp certification after undergoing a “rigorous assessment” to meet standards of social and environmental performance and transparency.

In a release, the brand said that the certification reflected its “dedication to using business as a force for good and making a positive impact on the planet and its people”.

To further its sustainability efforts, Omnes also revealed a new partnership with repair service The Seam, which it will be collaborating with to extend the lifespan of products and reduce waste.

From April 22, on Earth Day, customers will be able to access repair services provided by The Seam through Omnes’ website, maintaining their items for a longer period of time.

Commenting on the news, CEO and founder of Omnes, Jordan Razavi, said: "I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and perseverance in achieving B-Corp certification. This achievement has been in our sights since day one, and not only does it underscore our commitment to sustainability, but also cements our core values and ethos.

“Through our partnership with The Seam, we are proud to provide our customers with a sustainable solution that extends the lifespan of their garments, further solidifying our mission to make a positive impact on both people and the planet."