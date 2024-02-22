On course for expansion: Skims prepares to enter the Netherlands

US underwear brand Skims is coming to the Netherlands and will soon be available in the country's fashion department store, De Bijenkorf.

From 26 February, reality star and co-founder Kim Kardashian's underwear will be available in Rotterdam and Amsterdam as well as in the retailer's online store, De Bijenkorf announced in an interview with Kardashian.

In the publication, Kardashian emphasised her delight at the collaboration with a major luxury retailer, with Dutch customers soon to be able to physically experience Skims products for the first time. "I know that Dutch customers will fall in love with our products and the quality we have created," said the co-founder.

The retail space will reflect the Skims brand staple look, with distinctive logos and the label's signature rounded edges, Kardashian said. "I can't wait for customers to fully immerse themselves in the Skims world."

Skims is pushing ahead with its European expansion. After opening a retail space in Berlin's KaDeWe department store last year, further locations in European cities such as Paris and Madrid are set to follow.