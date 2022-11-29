On expands resale offer to include apparel

Sportswear brand On has announced the expansion of its ‘Onward’ resale programme to include its apparel collection.

The initiative will now cover an assortment of pre-owned men’s and women’s performance apparel, including tops, pants, running tights and jackets, next to the brand’s footwear line.

It comes as a further extension of On’s existing ESG strategies, which it said focus on driving sustainability through innovation and elevating circularity across its product portfolio.

The resale platform, which is powered by Trove, initially launched in September 2022 and was met with an “overwhelming, positive response” the brand said in a release.

Speaking on the expansion, On’s co-founder Caspar Coppetti commented: “At On, we’re committed to improving our environmental and social impact.

“Our goal is to inspire people to move in high-performance gear with the lowest possible footprint.

“Bringing Onward to our US community was a major milestone, but as a sportswear brand, we wanted to go further. We've seen great interest for shopping and trading-in gently used gear and are delighted to reach more people's needs with this expansion."

Onward is the brand’s latest venture that aims to “take responsibility” for every product and its afterlife, the release added.